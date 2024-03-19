4th suspect in Philadelphia bus stop shooting arrested in Virginia, US Marshals say

4 suspects charged in bus stop shooting that injured 8 teens in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Asir Boone, the fourth suspect wanted in a shooting that injured eight Northeast High School students at a SEPTA stop earlier this month, was captured in Virginia.

U.S. Marshals said Boone, 17, was arrested in Alexandria, Virginia.

How U.S. Marshals captured Boone

U.S. Marshals said Boone was arrested around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 700 block of Seaton Avenue in Alexandria, Virginia.

The agency said Boone was staying at the apartment with a woman with ties to Philadelphia.

U.S. Marshals Service

Boone was taken into custody without incident, U.S. Marshals said.

"I hope this final arrest brings some comfort to the student victims of this senseless crime," Robert Clark, the supervisory deputy with the U.S. Marshals for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, said. "No child should have to fear for their safety while receiving an education and I hope these arrests can subside that fear."

Boone wanted in Northeast Philadelphia bus stop shooting

Boone was wanted in connection with a shooting just before 3 p.m. at a SEPTA bus stop at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 6.

Police claimed three gunmen and a getaway driver in a stolen Hyundai fired more than 30 rounds at a SEPTA bus, injuring eight Northeast High School students.

Two SEPTA buses were caught in the crossfire. No one on board was injured.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video from a Dunkin' showing three gunmen running out of a Hyundai toward the bus stop and then driving away. Police initially said they were seeking three suspects but then added there was a getaway driver.

Police later recovered the stolen Hyundai in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood.

Two weeks ago, police arrested 18-year-olds Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs for their alleged involvement in the shooting. Tucker turned himself in to police. Buggs was arrested by U.S. Marshals in West Philadelphia.

Police claimed a gun used in the shooting was recovered where Buggs was staying in West Philly.

A third suspect, 19-year-old Jermahd Carter, was arrested at a home on the 12000 block of Academy Road in the Parkwood section of Northeast Philadelphia.

All four suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting - all four are facing attempted murder charges.

Tucker is facing additional charges for allegedly being the getaway driver, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.