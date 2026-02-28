Philadelphia police increase patrols in some locations after U.S. strikes in Iran

Philadelphia police are "monitoring developments overseas" and increasing patrols at some locations after the United States and Israel began military strikes in Iran Saturday.

"While there are no credible threats to Philadelphia, we've increased patrols at religious & cultural sites out of caution. Report suspicious activity to 911 or 215-686-TIPS," the police department posted on social media.

Federal law enforcement sources told CBS News that the FBI is concerned about sympathizers and supporters of Iran committing acts of terrorism in the U.S. or on American targets abroad. There are no specific credible threats to U.S. soil at this time, according to those sources.

New Jersey State Police issued a similar message, as did Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

"The safety and security of New Jerseyans is my number one responsibility. As a former Naval officer and member of the House Armed Services Committee in Congress, I know how seriously we must take any decision to use military force," Sherrill said.

"My office is closely monitoring the situation in Iran, Israel, and elsewhere in the Middle East. At this time, there is no known threat to New Jersey," Sherrill said in a statement.

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said there will be increased patrols at "sensitive areas - particularly houses of worship - to ensure that everyone feels safe and secure in their communities."

"Law enforcement will be taking other steps — some that will be noticeable and others that may be taken out of view — and all out of an abundance of caution," Davenport said.