Jury deliberations begin in trial of men accused of killing Philadelphia Police Sgt. Richard Mendez

Jury deliberations began Wednesday in the trial of two men charged in the fatal shooting of Philadelphia Police Sgt. Richard Mendez and the wounding of his partner, Officer Raul Ortiz.

The 2023 shooting happened inside a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport.

Jurors will have to pore over cellphone data, which prosecutors say placed Yabronny Martinez Fernandez and Hendrick Pena Fernandez inside the airport's parking garage when the shooting happened in October 2023.

The jury will have to consider defense attorneys' arguments that neither man was captured on surveillance video nor positively identified by witnesses.

Prosecutors allege the two men were in the process of stealing a car when Mendez and Ortiz intervened.

Investigators claim they scuffled with one of the suspects before shots rang out.

Mendez was shot multiple times while Ortiz was struck in the arm, according to police.

A judge began delivering jury instructions around 12 p.m., a process expected to take about 90 minutes before jurors can begin deliberating. If jurors find both suspects guilty, they could spend the rest of their lives in prison.

