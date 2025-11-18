Closing arguments conclude in trial of men accused of killing Philadelphia police officer at airport in 2023

Testimony and closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday in the trial for the two men charged in the fatal shooting of Philadelphia Police Sgt. Richard Mendez and the wounding of his partner, Officer Raul Ortiz.

The trial centered on the night of Oct. 12, 2023.

Prosecutors allege Yabronny Martinez Fernandez and Hendrick Pena Martinez, along with two others, were in the process of stealing a car in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport.

Mendez and Ortiz were arriving for work when they heard glass breaking and intervened. They scuffled with one of the suspects, and all three were shot at around 11 p.m.

Mendez, prosecutors say, died in the airport garage from at least three gunshot wounds. Ortiz was hit in the arm.

Investigators say the suspects fled and then dropped off their wounded accomplice at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The remaining suspects dumped their allegedly stolen car in Cranbury, New Jersey, and torched it, investigators say.

Defense attorneys have argued that the incident was not captured on camera and eyewitnesses did not directly see what happened. They have also said Fernandez and Martinez did not know Mendez was a police officer.

Prosecutors in their closing argument showed cellphone data that places both men at the scene of the crime.

The defendants, who have pleaded not guilty, are on trial for murder of a law enforcement officer and other charges. If convicted, they face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A third defendant named Alexander Batista-Polanco pleaded guilty on Friday to murder.

The jury is expected to begin considering the case Wednesday.