Watch CBS News
Local News

Man taken into custody after firing shot at Philadelphia officer in East Germantown, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A man was taken into custody after firing a shot at a Philadelphia police officer in the city's East Germantown neighborhood on Monday night, authorities said. 

Police said the incident happened on the 300 block of East Mechanic Street at about 10:15 p.m.

A Philly police officer made a car stop and the man inside ran, according to police. The man then fired one shot at the cop at close range, but the officer wasn't hit. 

According to police, the man was then taken into custody. 

It's unclear why police stopped the man's car.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.