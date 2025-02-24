Man taken into custody after firing shot at Philadelphia officer in East Germantown, police say

A man was taken into custody after firing a shot at a Philadelphia police officer in the city's East Germantown neighborhood on Monday night, authorities said.

Police said the incident happened on the 300 block of East Mechanic Street at about 10:15 p.m.

A Philly police officer made a car stop and the man inside ran, according to police. The man then fired one shot at the cop at close range, but the officer wasn't hit.

According to police, the man was then taken into custody.

It's unclear why police stopped the man's car.