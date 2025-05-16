PPD outlines crackdown on illegal car meetups, ATVs as weather warms in Philadelphia

As the weather warms and summer nears, police leaders claim they're prepared to tackle one of Philadelphia's long-standing quality of life problems: illegal car meetups and ATVs on city streets.

The informal gatherings are often promoted on social media and have been a nuisance in the city, but the Philadelphia Police Department believes they're making strides in both areas.

Top department officials gathered at police headquarters on Broad Street to highlight what they see as progress in this fight.

"We were just in containment mode. It was 'contain, contain,'" Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. "Now, we're very much in a proactive space, being very engaged."

Along with violent crime, Bethel said it has been one of his top priorities to pin down these quality-of-life issues that have long plagued Philadelphia residents. He said a turning point was what police have dubbed the "Project X" meetup, where cars and people effectively shut down the intersection of Spring Garden Street and Delaware Avenue.

Since then, department leaders say they've formed a car meetup investigative group and changed tactics. Now, they look at these meetups as not simply one-off events but as organizations with promoters.

Investigators said that a key tool has been increased efforts on social media. It's how police said these meetups get started and spread to others, and one they can use to get ahead of the events.

"Social media is the platforms they use. And one quote I got from a social media investigator is, 'There's no way to hide from technology.'" Inspector Ray Evers said. "There is no way. And every time they go to different platforms, we will follow them."

Police leaders also highlighted investments in better technology. Bethel said all department vehicles will be equipped with license plate reading technology. Bethel added that while the meetups can come together quickly, and people flee as police arrive, the technology will be able to help officers track down those involved.

"So you may get me in the moment, you saw how quickly they come together," Bethel said. "But when my men and women are on station, we'll be able to capture every car."

Authorities said since the "Project X" meetup last September, they have seized more than 50 vehicles and made 27 arrests.

Police officials also say they have been ramping up enforcement of illegal off-road vehicles on the street, like ATVs and some dirt bikes.

According to Deputy Commissioner Michael Cram, the department took 1,255 off-road vehicles off the street in 2024. Police data shows that through May 14, 2025, they've removed another 617.

Bethel admitted that while they're seeing progress, there is still work to be done, and shutting down all car meetups is a tall task. But he issued a warning as the city enters warmer months.

"As we continue to advance in our skill set in this space, there's going to be a high degree of certainty that we are going to capture everyone who was there and be able to identify all those vehicles," Bethel said.