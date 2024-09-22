Drivers block intersections, set off fireworks at illegal car meetups in Philadelphia overnight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police responded to multiple illegal car meetups in the city overnight, where large crowds of people took over intersections to do donuts and set off fireworks in the street.

Police said those meetups happened throughout the night in South Philadelphia, Center City and in the Spring Garden neighborhood, and so far there have been no reports of arrests.

The chaos started just before midnight at Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street. Video showed cars driving in the middle of the road as fireworks exploded in the street. Police said no injuries were reported and that they were able to eventually disperse the crowd. The fire marshal was also called to that location to investigate.

Car meetup at Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street, 9/21/2024 CBS Philadelphia

Then around 1:30 a.m., about 100 cars took over 25th and Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Capt. Andrew DiSanto said at the same time cars were doing donuts and shooting off fireworks at that location, witnesses told investigators that man in the area fired a gun twice.

DiSanto said no people or vehicles were hit by the gunshots, but officers did recover one live round and one shell casing in the area. An airsoft rifle was also found in a nearby garage. "Police were able to disperse the vehicles with no further incident," DiSanto said.

Car meetup in South Philadelphia, 9/22/2024 CBS Philadelphia

About an hour and a half later, another large crowd took over 23rd and Pennsylvania Avenue, near Eakins Oval and the Philadelphia Art Museum, again setting off fireworks while doing donuts. Several police vehicles were also damaged in this area.

And then around 4 a.m., City Hall became the scene of another large meetup, where this time, police said they had to call for backup. Video showed people and cars blocking traffic in Center City as one car did donuts around a group of people standing in an intersection.

Car meetup outside City Hall in Philadelphia, 9/22/2024 CBS Philadelphia

Several police vehicles were also vandalized at this location, and a medic responded to City Hall after a woman's foot was run over by a car.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Philadelphia Police for more information on the numerous incidents and updates on possible arrests.

Tire marks after illegal car meetup outside City Hall CBS Philadelphia

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will update this story as more information becomes available.