More than 100 cars involved in illegal meetups in Philadelphia Sunday morning, police say

By
Alexandra Simon
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia.
Alexandra Simon

More than 100 cars were involved in a pair of car meetups overnight, Philadelphia Police said Sunday.

The first meetup happened near West York Street and North Broad Street just after midnight. According to police, more than 100 people had gathered in the area, where cars were racing and doing donuts in the street.

Another illegal meetup was reported about four miles away at Torresdale and Adams avenues in Northeast Philadelphia, where police said at least another 100 cars were involved. Officials said people were throwing items and police patrol vehicles, but the meetup had cleared out by around 3:15 a.m.

CBS News Philadelphia is working to find out if anyone was arrested in connection with the meetups.

