Teen charged in connection with abduction, sexual assault of 12-year-old girl in Philadelphia

Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with an abduction and sexual assault that happened in North Philadelphia last week.

The teen is charged with rape, contact with a minor and related offenses, Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit Capt. Margo Alleyne-Parker said Thursday.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 30, a 12-year-old girl was asleep in the backseat of a Ford Taurus that was left running near Germantown and Erie avenues. Investigators believe the teen then stole the vehicle and drove away with the girl inside.

About 20 minutes later, authorities found the girl at Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, and the vehicle was gone. Police later determined the girl had been sexually assaulted.

Alleyne-Parker, who described the young girl as a "brave survivor," said that earlier this week an automated license plate reader detected the vehicle in the area of 5400 Poplar Street. Evidence found inside was tested for DNA.

The DNA matched that of a 17-year-old, who the survivor picked out of a police lineup as her alleged attacker, Alleyne-Parker said.

"She's very intelligent. One brave little girl," Alleyne-Parker said.

Police have not released the suspect's name due to their age.

When asked if the 17-year-old would be charged as an adult in the case, Alleyne-Parker said that decision will be up to the district attorney's office.