Philadelphia police searching for stolen car, man accused of sexually assaulting, abducting child

Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl after stealing a car in North Philadelphia Friday night.

According to police, a 12-year-old girl was sleeping in the backseat of a white 2010 Ford Taurus that was left running in the area of Germantown and Erie avenues at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said a man with a thin build, wearing all dark-colored clothing, then stole the vehicle and drove away with the 12-year-old girl inside. Philadelphia police have yet to provide a photo or name for a potential suspect as of Saturday afternoon.

Police were responding to the abduction and found a child matching the 12-year-old's description at Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 9:50 p.m. Authorities said the child was brought to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

The white Ford Taurus has yet to be recovered. Philadelphia police ask anyone with information related to the case to call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or to call the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477)