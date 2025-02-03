This Philadelphia playground is helping kids learn Black history with an interactive exhibit

A new free outdoor exhibit at Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse in Philadelphia provides an opportunity for young people to learn about Black leaders who have shaped the city's past and present.

The 2025 "Leaders and Legends" exhibit is now in its fifth year.

The 2025 honorees are former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter; education advocate Michael Burch; trailblazing athlete Mo'ne Davis; artist Nazeer Sabree; radio legend Patty Jackson; actress Quinta Brunson; brothers Richard and Mengistu Koilor, the founders of Two Locals Brewing Company (the first Black-owned brewery in Philadelphia); economic justice advocate Sharmain Matlock-Turner; storyteller Tiffani Dean; and the late abolitionist William Still.

The "Leaders and Legends" display features 10 large, double-sided posters showcasing the honorees. Each poster includes photos and easy-to-read biographies designed for elementary school students. While most honorees are living, the exhibit also pays tribute to Still, an abolitionist who died in 1902.

Students from Community Partnership School and Universal Institute Charter School kicked off the month-long display with a scavenger hunt, searching for figures on the posters and jotting down facts they learned. After engaging with the exhibit, students moved inside for a panel discussion featuring five of the honorees and family of William Still, who shared their journeys and answered students' questions.

Collage artist and painter Sabree shared with students how art helped him through depression at a young age even though at the time, there weren't a lot of local artists who looked like him.

"[Art] opened up all of these different doors and opportunities for me," Sabree told students. "I ended up being able to go to college. Last year, I was inducted into the Philadelphia Art Museum."

Seven-year-old Phoenix Gatlin said Sabree's story resonated with her.

"He told me how his life was hard, and he used art to calm him down," Gatlin said.

Jackson, a legendary Philadelphia radio host, also shared words of wisdom with the students.

"Be kind … you never know what someone else is going through," she said. "Your attitude will affect your altitude.

She also encouraged students to follow their passions.

"Sometimes your gift comes at a very early age," Jackson said.

Gatlin said the speakers' stories would be helpful to her and her fellow classmates.

"So they could see if they want to use that type of job so they could have a life like that," Gatlin said.

The exhibit will be on display throughout the month of February.