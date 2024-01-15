"Abbott Elementary" star, creator Quinta Brunson takes home the gold at the 2024 Emmys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson is breaking barriers in the comedy world with her hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary," and Monday night at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, she took home another trophy for it.

Brunson won best actress in a comedy series at the Emmy Awards for the show she created, "Abbott Elementary," becoming the first Black woman to win the award in more than 40 years and the first from a network show to win it in more than a decade.

Carol Burnett presented Brunson with the award, and the Philly native was overcome with emotion.

"I love making 'Abbott Elementary' so much, and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy," Brunson said during her acceptance speech, fighting back tears. The writer-actor was among the stars with standout looks on the Emmys' silver carpet.

Brunson previously won a writing Emmy for the mockumentary series about a predominantly Black and chronically underfunded grade school in Philadelphia, but this is her first win for acting. Isabel Sanford of "The Jeffersons" was the only previous Black woman to win the category in 1981.

Brunson was among four people named People magazine's 2022 "People of the Year" for her work on "Abbott Elementary," a show that spotlights intergenerational work friendships and partnerships.

