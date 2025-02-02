After Northeast Philadelphia plane crash, city leaders assess impact on businesses, community

Two days after an airplane crashed into a busy neighborhood in Northeast Philadelphia, people are wondering how the community will get back to normal.

"I hope to see this neighborhood recover, for sure, and businesses open back up," Katelyn Steinman said. Steinman was raised in the area and says the Roosevelt Mall is usually packed with people on a Sunday afternoon.

However on this Sunday, 48 hours after the crash, many were visiting the area to get a glimpse of the destruction that ravaged the community Friday when a plane with six people on board fell from the sky less than a minute after taking off from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, setting fire to a highly populated community.

"I see plane parts all on the street, everybody running around, somebody on fire," said Neveah Harris, who said she was inside the Chipotle restaurant at the Roosevelt Mall at the time of the crash.

Harris and others came by to see the recovery process in person on Sunday.

"People go here every day for food, for just everything, we got everything here. This is our spot so it's terrible," Harris said.

At a Sunday news conference, city leaders vowed to help not just residents, but also businesses impacted by the plane crash.

"When we talk about those businesses in the mall that are closed, it's not just business owners, it's the employees who work there," Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

Meanwhile, the area remains blocked off by yellow caution tape and police cars as the investigation and clean-up continues.