The Philadelphia Phillies, Flyers and Sixers all play Monday night. Here's the schedule.

It's a back-to-back-to-back night of Philadelphia sports.

The Phillies, Flyers and Sixers will take the field, ice and court on Monday, teeing up a busy evening for sports fans – and sports bars – around the city. But with all three teams playing away games, it should be a relatively quiet night around the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

As you get your red, white, blue and orange outfits together, here's a snapshot of Monday night's busy sports schedule.

When do the Phillies play today?

First pitch: 6:40 p.m.

Opponent: Miami Marlins

Series standings: Phillies up 2-1 in the four game series against Miami

MLB Standings: Marlins currently number two in the NL East; Phillies sitting in fourth place

It's been a rough start to the season for the Philadelphia Phillies. When the team fired manager Rob Thomson on April 28, the Phillies were tied for the worst record in baseball. After snapping a 10-game losing streak last month, they lost again to the Braves, and Thomson was let go. Since then, the Phillies swept the San Francisco Giants and won five of their six games.

Aaron Nola is listed as the probable pitcher for Monday.

When do the Flyers play today?

Puck drop: 7 p.m.

Opponent: Carolina Hurricanes

Series standings: Carolina leading 1-0 in the Second Round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Flyers are under pressure to bounce back after being shut out in Game 1 by the top-seeded Hurricanes. Head coach Rick Tocchet said the team didn't react fast enough to the Canes' aggressive play, and that they'll need to "figure it out quickly" in Game 2.

When do the Sixers play today?

Tipoff: 8 p.m.

Opponent: New York Knicks

Series: Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals

The 76ers head to the second round of the NBA playoffs after a Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics Saturday night. Joel Embiid is listed as probable for Monday night's game for a right hip contusion; the Knicks' Jeremy Sochan is listed as probable for left hamstring tightness.

The Sixers will play Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden before bringing the series home to Xfinity Mobile Arena for Games 3 and 4. Tickets for both games, and a potential Game 6, are on sale now, but are restricted to residents of the Greater Philadelphia area.