Joel Embiid listed as probable for Game 1 of Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks playoff series

Joel Embiid is listed as probable for Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers' second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Embiid, who underwent an appendectomy about a month ago, is listed on the injury report with a right hip contusion.

Embiid led the Sixers to the franchise's biggest playoff series win since 2001 in Saturday night's Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. It marked the first time Philadelphia had beaten Boston in a playoff series in 44 years, as the team erased a 3-1 series deficit for the first time in franchise history.

Embiid, who took a shot to his knee late in the fourth quarter, had 34 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and a massive block on Celtics forward Jaylen Brown in the Game 7 win.

Embiid returned from emergency appendicitis surgery in Game 4 against the Celtics and completely changed the series. He averaged 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in four games, where the Sixers went 3-1, including two wins on the road at TD Garden.

Forward Jeremy Sochan is the only Knicks player listed on the injury report with left hamstring tightness.

The Sixers and Knicks split the regular season series 2-2 with the away team winning every game. The two teams last met in the postseason in 2024, where the Knicks won the first round series in six games.