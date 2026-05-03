Sixers-Knicks tickets for playoff games at Xfinity Mobile Arena restricted to Philadelphia-area residents

The last time the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the New York Knicks in the playoffs, Joel Embiid said the Xfinity Mobile Arena – then the Wells Fargo Center – felt like playing in "Madison Square Garden East."

So as the Sixers prepare to meet their division rivals in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the former MVP urged Philly fans to fill the home seats.

His message following Saturday's Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics was plain: "Don't sell your tickets."

And now in an effort to ensure the atmosphere at Xfinity Mobile Arena feels like home, and seemingly to keep New York fans out of South Philly, the team is restricting who can buy tickets for Games 3, 4 and 6 in round two.

A message emailed to fans Sunday morning and posted on the Sixers' ticket website says, "Xfinity Mobile Arena is located in Philadelphia, PA. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of Greater Philadelphia area. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside Greater Philadelphia area will be canceled without notice and refunds given."

Tickets for all three home games (should the series go to a Game 6) go on sale to the public at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday May 3.

When do the Sixers and Knicks play?

Game 1: Monday, May 4 – 76ers at Knicks, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, May 6 – 76ers at Knicks, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, May 8 – Knicks at 76ers, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, May 10 – Knicks at 76ers, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 12 – 76ers at Knicks, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 14 – Knicks at 76ers, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 17 – 76ers at Knicks, TBD

What happened the last time the Sixers and Knicks met in the playoffs?

The Sixers and Knicks met in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs back in 2024.

New York would win the series 4-2 but went on to lose in the second round to the Indiana Pacers.

This year, the 3-seed Knicks advanced to round two after beating the Atlanta Hawks four games to two.