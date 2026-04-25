Ace Zack Wheeler helps snap Phillies losing streak in 2026 debut vs Braves

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler gave up two runs in five innings in his season debut against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Wheeler struck out six and allowed three hits and three walks. He left with a 3-2 lead and threw 56 strikes in 84 pitches.

Wheeler has not pitched since Aug. 15 against the Nationals. He underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery in September after a blood clot was discovered in his right shoulder and missed the rest of 2025. He made five minor league starts this season.

Wheeler cruised through his first three innings, allowing just one hit and one walk in 35 pitches. But in a 36-pitch fourth inning, Wheeler gave up two runs on two hits and two walks. He stranded runners on second and third by striking out Mauricio Dubón and Mike Yastrzemski to end the inning. He pitched a clean fifth inning and was pulled for Tanner Banks.

There were questions regarding Wheeler's velocity prior to Saturday. His fastball did not reach 95 mph in any of his five rehab starts after he averaged over 96 mph last season. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he was confident Wheeler could still be highly effective.

"He typically has really good command. So I think if he's 94-95 (mph) and it's building, it's going to build back up," Thomson said before the game. "I've got confidence in that if he's anywhere in that range, he'll be fine."

Wheeler's velocity was not an issue Saturday. In his 20-pitch first inning, Wheeler exceeded 95 mph 11 times.

Wheeler struck out Ronald Acuña Jr. twice — once with a 96.5 mph fastball and the second time with an 82.8 mph sweeper. He had five whiffs in three hitless at-bats against the Braves star.

Wheeler, 35, is in his seventh season with the Phillies. The Atlanta native has finished runner-up for the Cy Young Award twice and has been an All-Star three times during his first six seasons in Philadelphia after coming over from the New York Mets.