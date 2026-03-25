With Phillies' Opening Day 2026 sold out, here's how to avoid falling for ticket scams

The Philadelphia Phillies' home opener is officially sold out, pushing last‑minute fans to the secondary market and raising the risk of scams.

Consumer advocates say fans looking for tickets should be cautious about where they buy, how they pay and whether the tickets are legitimate.

Where to buy tickets safely

SeatGeek, MLB's official fan‑to‑fan ticket marketplace, listed the cheapest Opening Day ticket Tuesday at about $130 for an upper‑deck seat.

Other major platforms, including StubHub and Ticketmaster, are not official MLB partners but are authorized resellers that offer purchase protections if a transaction goes wrong.

Experts warn buyers to avoid unofficial listings and deals that seem too good to be true.

Red flags to watch for when buying resale tickets

To reduce the risk of fraud, consumers should stick to app‑based tickets or official mobile transfers and avoid PDFs or screenshots, which are easy to duplicate, SeatGeek advises on its website.

Listings on sites such as Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace carry added risk, particularly when sellers push buyers to move the transaction off the platform.

The Better Business Bureau also advises against paying for tickets using third‑party payment apps such as Venmo, Zelle or PayPal. Scammers often prefer those services because transactions can be difficult to trace and even harder to reverse.

How to spot fake Phillies merchandise

Fans shopping for Phillies merchandise should also watch for red flags. Official team gear typically includes a hologram sticker or tag and features higher‑quality stitching than counterfeit items.

How to authenticate signed MLB memorabilia

At Bucks County Baseball Company in Bristol, co‑owner J.P. Lutz said collectors can take extra steps to verify the authenticity of signed memorabilia.

"When they authenticate an item, they will give you a sticker, which usually has a barcode or a serial number, and then also has a corresponding certificate with it," Lutz previously told CBS News Philadelphia. "You're able to look up where the item was signed, the source of the item, and it gives you some assurance it's authentic."

MLB advice for avoiding ticket and merchandise scams

MLB recommends purchasing tickets and merchandise through the official team website, stadium shops or licensed, reputable retailers to avoid getting scammed.

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