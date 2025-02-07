How to spot fake memorabilia, merch as Eagles head to Super Bowl 2025

Do you know how to spot fake Eagles merch and memorabilia? Here are some tips

As Philadelphia Eagles fans get ready for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, if you're looking to score some merchandise or something really special, like signed memorabilia, don't get duped by a fake.

In January, three people in Montgomery County were charged with forging Jason Kelce memorabilia. The fakes included signed jerseys, helmets, mini-helmets, hats, photos, footballs and other items.

CBS News Philadelphia went to an expert to find out what to look and ask for before you buy to know you're getting the real deal.

Is that autograph real?

John and JP Lutz own Bucks County Baseball Company in Bristol. For more than two decades, the father-and-son duo has dealt with vintage and collectible sports apparel and memorabilia. Inside their store, they have several autographed pieces of memorabilia on display for sale.

"The only 100% way you can guarantee an autograph's authenticity is if you get it signed in person," JP Lutz said.

But since that's likely not an option for most, Lutz says you should make sure any autograph comes with what's known as a certificate of authenticity. Third-party verification companies like Professional Sports Authenticator and James Spence Authentication are known as industry standards, according to Lutz.

"When they authenticate an item they will give you a sticker which usually has a barcode or a serial number and then also has a corresponding certificate with it," he said. "You're able to look up where the item was signed, the source of the item, and it gives you some assurance it's authentic."

Some professional leagues, like MLB, also offer their own authentication.

On its site, eBay has a list of recommended authentication companies.

What about knock-off merch?

There is plenty of Eagles gear available, from local shops to pop-up vendors. Not all of it is officially licensed merchandise, and that's OK as long as the seller doesn't try to pass it off as such. But there are plenty of scammers advertising fakes as the real thing.

From knock-off jerseys to replica championship rings, counterfeit merchandise is an issue the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says it combats every Super Bowl.

DHS' National Intellectual Property Rights Center says a good way to spot a fake is to check the tags.

Authentic NFL merchandise will have multi-colored, high-quality holograms.

Subpar stitching on a jersey is a good sign it's fake.

The NFL also advises that if you're buying online, you should be suspicious of really low prices. If you're looking for officially licensed merchandise, make sure you buy from an authorized site, like the official NFL shop or Fanatics.

For Lutz and his father, being a true fan is all about keeping it real.

"Reputation in this industry is everything," he said. "It's just a connection to sports and memories and history, and it's a way you can feel part of it."

