Philadelphia Phillies know "what's at stake" with another swing at first NL East title since 2011

For the third straight day, the Philadelphia Phillies can wrap up the National League East with a victory. This time is different since Monday is the first day the Phillies can win the division at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies can taste that champagne that has been put on ice in that clubhouse. The playoff feel has hit this team with a playoff berth clinched and a division title just a win away. First things first, the Phillies have to finish off a division they have led for 152 consecutive days.

"Everyone knows what's at stake, right? There's no nerves or anything like that," Kyle Schwarber said. "There's a really big picture ahead of us, but also winning the division is a big thing. If we go out there and do our thing tonight, it's gonna be well deserved. It's not an easy division to win, and it's never an easy division to win, so it will be a cool thing."

The Phillies can win the NL East for the first time since 2011 with just one victory over their final six games. With the New York Mets off Monday, destiny is in the Phillies' hands.

The champagne has been put on ice for the past three days, but there's no panic in the clubhouse. The same vibes that have lasted throughout the year.

"We've just been doing our same routines, our same preparation, trusting that," Kody Clemens said. "We all have our specific routines and we've been working really hard and we'll continue to work hard — like we've done all year. We're just preparing the way we do normally."

Spencer Turnbull update

The Phillies had Turnbull throw a rehab assignment on the final day of Triple-A Lehigh Valley's season. Turnbull threw two innings and allowed two runs while giving up a home run, as the Phillies get him ready for the postseason.

"He was good," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "He touched 94 and for the most part he threw strikes. He gave up that home run, but he got through two innings."

Turnbull hasn't pitched since June 26 as he's been working back from a right lat strain. Thomson said he's scheduled to throw batting practice Friday.

"We're gonna do another up-down," Thomson said. "We're actually gonna do three ups if we want. All depends on where we're at."

If the Phillies clinch a bye this week, Turnbull would pitch on the taxi squad in preparation for a spot on the postseason roster. The Phillies would likely piggyback him if one of the starters has a short outing or their pitch count runs up early.

Turnbull's return would strengthen the Phillies bullpen, which has had a 4.01 ERA since the All-Star Break, with more length in the middle innings.