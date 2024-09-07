Miami Marlins bounce back with 9-5 win over Philadelphia Phillies

Otto López was a triple shy of the cycle, Connor Norby homered and drove in three runs, and the Miami Marlins snapped NL East-leading Philadelphia's six-game winning streak with a 9-5 victory over the Phillies on Saturday.

Jonah Bride also homered, while Xavier Edwards and Nick Fortes had two hits each for the Marlins, who had 14 hits a day after losing 16-2 to the Phillies.

John McMillon (2-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (12-7) was lifted after he allowed five runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out five. It was his shortest start since allowing eight runs and 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings against Boston on June 13.

Bride homered to lead off the fifth and put Miami ahead 5-3 and Jesús Sánchez added an RBI single in the sixth.

The Marlins padded their lead with a three-run seventh against former starter Taijuan Walker. López hit a solo homer over the center field wall in the inning and two runs scored on shortstop Trea Turner's throwing error.

Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber hit a tying sacrifice fly in the third inning for his 93rd RBI of the season.

Norby hit a two-run homer in the first to put Miami ahead 2-1.

Marlins starter Darren McCaughan allowed three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Manager Rob Thomson said catcher J.T. Realmuto has some swelling but will remain with the club as he recovers from a left knee contusion sustained Friday. The Phillies selected the contract of catcher Aramis Garcia from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and designated RHP Nick Nelson for assignment.

Marlins: Placed RHP Max Meyer (right shoulder bursitis) and RHP Calvin Faucher (right shoulder impingement) on the 15-day injured list and OF Derek Hill (right shoulder impingement) on the 10-day injured list. ... LHP Andrew Nardi (left elbow muscle) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

RHP Seth Johnson will make his major league debut when he starts the series finale for the Phillies on Sunday. The Marlins have not announced a starter but manager Skip Schumaker said RHP Edward Cabrera could get the nod when he cleared all tests after he withdrew from his scheduled start Friday because of migraine-like symptoms.