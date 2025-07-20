As Max Kepler struggles to produce, his time with Philadelphia Phillies could be winding down

The time is running out for Max Kepler with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kepler has struggled to find his footing in a Phillies uniform, as the pressure may be beginning to mount for the veteran left fielder. Signed to be an everyday player in left field, Kepler has been given the opportunity to be a productive bat in an outfield that has needed some pop.

The production just hasn't been there.

"Get the ball off the ground," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said on Kepler's production. "His last at-bat was good. He hit a ball to the shortstop. Just needs to get the ball up in the air and in the middle of the diamond."

That last at-bat Thomson was discussing was a microcosm of Kepler's season so far. With no one on base and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Kepler swung at the first pitch from Angels reliever Carson Fulmer and lined out to shortstop Zach Neto.

The few fans remaining in Citizens Bank Park had subtle boos. The Phillies lost the game 8-2, and the series, as Kepler finished 0-for-4 to lower his season average to .204. Kepler finished 0-for-10 in the series, as his July average dipped to .194.

Kepler is hitting .105 over his last seven games, .178 over his last 15 games, and .185 over his last 30 games. He hasn't helped the Phillies' recent woes with runners in scoring position either, hitting .172 with runners in scoring position since June 1.

In total, Kepler has 10 home runs with 31 RBI and a .660 OPS. He had just eight home runs, 42 RBI, and a .681 OPS last season with the Twins.

The Phillies are essentially getting what they paid $10 million for this offseason. Kepler was brought in to be the everyday left fielder, yet hasn't made the outfield more productive at the plate. The Phillies are 18th in the majors in average amongst outfielders (.241), 27th in home runs (28), and 25th in OPS (.680). Their .654 OPS in left field is also 25th in the majors.

With the trade deadline just 11 days away, an extra bat in the lineup is needed. A lineup that is getting little to no production behind the top three hitters of late. Outside of Otto Kemp finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, the Phillies 4-though-9 hitters went 2-for-20. The outfield went 1-for-12.

"There's a reason why there's nine guys in the lineup," Kemp said. "It's kinda hard to have just your top three guys producing and win games every night … It's a team effort."

Kepler is at the forefront of the struggles because of his one-year contract and the Phillies' recent history of parting ways with one-year signings that didn't work out (Whit Merrifield, Jeurys Familia are two recent examples). Kepler's days certainly appear to be nearing an end with the Phillies, especially after the 11-year veteran spoke about getting consistent playing time last month.

Since then, Kepler has hit .178 with a home run and four RBI — an OPS of .544.

The Phillies are going to have to make a decision on Kepler in the coming days. The clock may have already struck midnight.