Phillies fans express concerns about Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper out with injuries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Phillies head into the second half of the season, some fans are nervous that Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper will be out for the next several games. Both players were placed on the 10-day injured list after Thursday's loss to the Miami Marlins.

"We're visiting from California and were really excited to see the Phillies," Sacramento resident Jenna Diaz said as she headed into Citizens Bank Park to watch the Phillies take on the Marlins on Friday night. "This is my first time in Philadelphia. It's kind of a bummer that both of them got injured yesterday."

Fans said losing these two stars is a big hit to the team, especially with J.T. Realmuto being on the injured list. But fans believe the team can survive.

"I think they gotta lean in on the rest of their hitters right now," Marcelo Benatti from Bethlehem said. "I think Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, really have to show up big. Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, all those guys, they really gotta start showing up pretty big."

Some @phillies fans say they are nervous with designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Bryce Harper being placed on the injured list for 10 days. But they are still confident the team can win tonight’s game against the @Marlins. pic.twitter.com/U9IuDPGfMX — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 28, 2024

Fans said the two players called up to fill the roster, Kody Clemens and Johan Rojas, have some big shoes to fill.

"Rojas in particular, I'm excited for him," Daniel Tsai from Miami, Florida said. "I know that he struggled for a little bit starting in center this year, but he did great in the Lehigh Valley and I'm happy he's here."

The injuries will test the Phillies, who have had a lot of success in the first half of the season. But confidence in the Phils is high.

Fans are looking forward to another World Series run after Schwarber and Harper return.

"You know that we can do it. Yes indeed, without a doubt," rapped Phillies superfan Monty G. from South Philadelphia. "With Schwarber and Harper, yes indeed, they being out. But you know we going to do it. Yes, indeed. Yes, for real, 'cause you know we are the best. #1 Fightin' Phils."