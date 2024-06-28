Phillies place Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber on 10-day injured list

Bryce Harper felt "his hamstring grab" while running to first base vs. Marlins, Rob Thomson says

Bryce Harper felt "his hamstring grab" while running to first base vs. Marlins, Rob Thomson says

Bryce Harper felt "his hamstring grab" while running to first base vs. Marlins, Rob Thomson says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Injuries are continuing to strike baseball's best team, which now has to survive without its two leaders.

The Philadelphia Phillies on Friday placed Bryce Harper (hamstring strain) and Kyle Schwarber (groin strain) on the 10-day injured list. Both Harper and Schwarber are eligible to come off the IL on July 9 before the All-Star break.

To make room for Harper and Schwarber on the 26-man roster, the Phillies activated Kody Clemens from the IL and recalled Johan Rojas from Triple A Lehigh Valley.

Harper and Schwarber left the Phillies' 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night, both suffering injuries late in the game.

On the final play of the game, Harper reached for his left hamstring as he reached first base on a game-ending groundout and then immediately limped toward the dugout.

"I felt my lower hammy, just a little bit," Harper said. "I don't know. Like I said, I never felt anything like this before. It hurts. … If I had something to go back on, I would let you know, but I've never felt anything like this before."

Schwarber was pulled after making an awkward throw from the outfield. He said after the game he felt tightness in his groin when he grabbed the ball barehanded. The Phils took Schwarber out for the ninth inning, replacing him with Brandon Marsh in left field. He was playing left field for just the third time this season, as he's served mostly as the Phillies' designated hitter.

"I thought it was just a cramp at first and I finished the inning," Schwarber said. "But, as I was running in (between innings) I could still kind of feel it, so I talked to the trainer and he didn't like where the spot was … so he wanted to get me out of there."

Harper suffered the injury just hours after he was named as the National League's starting first baseman in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. He won the fan vote with 3,277,920 votes, becoming the first Philadelphia player to win it at first base since John Kruk in 1993.

The 31-year-old made his eighth All-Star team in 2024, but his first as a Phillie — despite winning the NL MVP in 2021. Now, Harper may have to skip the game because of injury.

Harper is hitting .303 with a .981 OPS this season, slugging 20 home runs and 20 doubles while driving in 58 runs. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games Thursday.

Schwarber is hitting .250 with a .820 OPS and 17 home runs.

Harper and Schwarber join catcher J.T. Realmuto and pitchers Taijaun Walker and Spencer Turnbull on the injured list.

The Phillies have the best record in baseball at 53-28 and an eight-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.