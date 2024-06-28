Cristopher Sánchez pitches shutout to lead Phillies past Marlins 2-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez pitched a shutout, Bryson Stott drove in both runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 on Friday night in the first contest without Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber in the lineup.

Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh doubled for the Phillies, who improved their MLB-best record to 54-28.

Sánchez (6-3), making his second start since signing a four-year, $22.5 million contract extension, allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked none for his first career complete game. The 27-year-old lefty retired 14 consecutive batters before Otto Lopez's leadoff single in the eighth. Lopez was the lone batter to reach second base after advancing on a groundout.

"It was incredible," Sánchez said through an interpreter. "Nothing is impossible if you want to do something. You just have to focus and work really hard."

Sánchez, who lowered his ERA to 2.41, threw 73 of his 101 pitches for strikes.

"He's come so far," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "Now, he's a dominant pitcher in major league baseball. He'd be a number one on a lot of teams."

"He's one of the better young pitchers in the league," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said.

After putting runners on first and third with no out in the fifth, Philadelphia went ahead 1-0 on Stott's groundout off Kyle Tyler (0-1) that scored Whit Merrifield.

The Phillies tacked on a run in the eighth. Johan Rojas led off with a base hit to center field that the speedy outfielder turned into a double when center fielder Vidal Bruján jogged to the ball. Rojas went to third on Calvin Faucher's wild pitch and scored on Stott's sacrifice fly to left.

Before the game, Philadelphia placed Harper and Schwarber on the 10-day injured list after both were hurt in Thursday night's loss to Miami. Harper strained his left hamstring running the bases in the ninth inning, and Schwarber strained his left groin making a throw from left field in the eighth.

"Bummed to go on the IL," Harper said before the game. "Never wanted that to happen, obviously. But it was the best decision for our team. Hopefully, get back in the smartest way possible and quickest way as well."

Harper wouldn't specify a timetable for his return, only saying he hopes to be back as soon as possible. The two-time MVP is batting .303 with 20 homers and 58 RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games with an RBI double in the first inning on Thursday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: To take Harper and Schwarber's places on the roster, the Phillies recalled infielder Kody Clemens and Rojas from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

Marlins RHP Roddery Muñoz (1-3, 5.80) opposes Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (9-3, 3.39) in the third contest of the four-game series on Saturday.