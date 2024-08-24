Realmuto hits a pair of 3-run homers to lead Phillies to an 11-2 win over Royals

J.T. Realmuto hit a pair of three-run homers and Ranger Suárez pitched five effective innings in his return from the injured list to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Kansas City Royals 11-2 on Saturday night.

Realmuto, who had a career-high seven RBIs, had his first multi-homer game since Sep. 14, 2022.

After a pair of Royals' defensive misadventures put runners at the corners to open the sixth, Realmuto hammered Brady Singer's 100th pitch above the left-field bullpen for a 5-1 lead.

Realmuto hit a 424-foot shot into the fountains in left-center during a five-run eighth inning and added an RBI grounder in the ninth.

Activated from the 15-day injured list to make his first start since July 22, Suárez allowed a run on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts for his first win since June 8.

After allowing a first-inning double, Suárez faced the minimum until Michael Massey's one-out double in the fifth. Freddy Fermin followed with an RBI hit to right before Suárez struck out two to end the threat.

Kyle Schwarber doubled in his first two at-bats and scored the game's first run in the third inning when Trea Turner snapped a 17-at-bat hitless streak with a single to right.

Turner beat out a chopper to short and scored on Bryce Harper's two-out double for a 2-0 Phillies lead in the fifth.

Bryson Stott matched a career-high with four hits as the Phillies matched a season-high with 18 hits, including a season-best nine for extra bases.

Singer (9-9) allowed five runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts in five innings.

After Massey's second double, Fermin's seventh-inning sacrifice fly capped Kansas City's scoring.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s 11-game hitting streak ended as the Royals were limited to five hits.

TRANSACTIONS

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez was activated from the 15-day injured list and LHP Tyler Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

Phillies LHP Kolby Allard (1-0, 3.46 ERA) opposes Royals RHP Seth Lugo (14-7, 3.02).