Phillies can join 8 other MLB teams to reach 10,000 franchise win mark Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fifteen years ago, the Phillies became the first MLB team to lose its 10,000th career game. They've lost 1,163 games since that July 15, 2007, loss to the Cardinals.

On Tuesday night in Cincinnati, the Phillies are seeking to become the ninth major league team in history to win its 10,000th game in franchise history.

The eight franchises with 10,000 or more wins, in order, are:

· Giants (11,359)

· Dodgers (11,203)

· Cubs (11,134)

· Cardinals (11,101)

· Braves (10,891)

· Reds (10,758)

· Pirates (10,670)

· Yankees (10,575)

All but the Yankees were founded before 1900. The Yanks were founded in 1903.

Since their 10,000th career loss in 2007, five other teams have joined them in the club -- the Braves (10,803), Pirates (10, 617), Cubs (10,588), Reds (10,570) and Cardinals (10,214).

The Phillies are the lone member of the 11,000-loss club in major league history. The Braves are 197 losses away from joining them.

All of the teams with 10,000 or more losses were founded before 1900.

After winning the series opener in Cincinnati 4-3, the Phillies turn to right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.29) on Tuesday to capture the milestone win for the franchise. Gibson will be opposed by Cincinnati righty T.J. Zeuch (0-1, 13.50).

In six starts since July 2, when he allowed six runs in a loss in St. Louis, Gibson has a 2.89 ERA and 3.65 FIP in 37 1/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .182 off him during this span.

Zeuch is coming off his only start of the season six days ago when he allowed six runs on six hits in four innings in a 10-2 loss to the New York Mets.

No Phillies batter has ever faced the righty.

The Phillies enter Tuesday night with a 64-51 record and hold the second wild card spot.