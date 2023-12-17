Philadelphia weather: Widespread rain, flooding possible Sunday into Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Sunday night into Monday as a strong coastal storm that formed over the Gulf tracks along the east coast.

The current track has the storm just offshore, with the heaviest rain impacting the Delaware Valley.

Skies will be cloudy and dry Sunday morning with spotty afternoon showers before widespread rain develops in the evening. The rain becomes heavy overnight Sunday into early Monday between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 radar CBS Philadelphia

High temperatures Sunday will be in the uppers 50s to near 60 in some areas.

Rain continues through the Monday morning commute. At the same time, a second band of heavy rain will cross South Jersey and the Shore. The rain will taper off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.

Monday, Dec. 18 storm radar CBS Philadelphia

A Flood Watch is in effect from Sunday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 6 p.m. Rain totals could land between 2-4 inches, but isolated pockets of 3-4 inches are possible close to the shore. There's also a Wind Advisory in effect during the same time period along the shore, where gusts between 40-50 mph are possible.

Winds could also gust to 30-40 in Philadelphia and 20-30 in the Lehigh Valley.

Future rainfall, Dec. 18, 2023 CBS Philadelphia

Expect a huge temperature drop early Monday afternoon, from near 60 to the 40s. Then scattered snow showers are possible, mainly in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Storm timing

Sunday 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Cloudy and mild.

Sunday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Cloudy with scattered showers.

Sunday 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.: Rain spreads across the area with up to 0.25" possible.

Sunday 11 p.m. – Monday 9 a.m.: Heavy rain moves in from the south. 1-2 inches possible. This is the window for Flooding to begin. Winds reach their peak.

Monday 9 a.m. – Noon: Periods of steady rain especial over South Jersey and along the Shore. 0.25" - 1.00" possible. Flooding concerns continue. Continued windy.

Monday Noon – 3 p.m.: Rain ends across the area.

Monday overnight – Tuesday morning: Snow showers possible far north and west.

Here's your 7-day forecast

Sunday: NEXT Weather Day, high of 59

Monday: NEXT Weather Day, high of 59, low of 55

Tuesday: High of 41, low of 35, snow shower early

Wednesday: High of 42, low of 28, partly sunny

Thursday: High of 49, low of 31, partly sunny

Friday: High of 46, low of 31, partly sunny

Saturday: High of 45, low of 32, partly sunny