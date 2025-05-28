Philadelphia pastor who works with teens in prison says listening is key to preventing gun violence

Philadelphia pastor who works with teens says listening, understanding are key to stopping violence

It's Dr. Damone Jones' life's work and passion to help young people in the criminal justice system, many charged as adults.

He's the senior pastor of Bible Way Baptist Church and president of the BrothaHood Foundation, a basketball mentoring organization that goes to Philadelphia prisons.

After Monday's deadly mass shooting on Lemon Hill Drive in Fairmount Park, he's reflecting on that work.

"It's a balance between being concerned for people who are suffering as a result of gun violence in our city and across the nation, but also an attempt to change the hearts and minds of people who may have been involved in causing those problems," he said.

Jones said many teens come from broken families and communities, and he uses basketball to break the ice and show them life isn't over.

"It's an interesting experience. It can also be a little depressing to see children in cells ... and incarcerated," he said. "But when you sit one-on-one with a lot of these kids, you'll find out they are very similar to any other kids that you may interact with. Feelings, hurts, fears, they love, they trust."

Jones said Monday's shooting broke his heart.

"I know what the outcome is, I mean, pretty often it's either going to be jail for an extended period of time, or somebody is going to lose their life," he said.

He said he uses current events to show them how they can be better.

"We do have open conversations about that kind of thing. I learn a lot from them about what's happening on the streets and why it's happening and we just simply try to help them see that there are other pathways to take," he said.

He hopes when people get out, they will contribute to society. He says building relationships and listening is key.

"If you understand where they are, then you can begin to help them," Jones said. "But most people don't want to listen long enough ... because our focus is only on whatever that action it is that caused them to be there."