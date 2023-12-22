Philadelphia, Pa. weather forecast for Dec. 22, 2023: partly cloudy and cool

NEXT Weather: Cool but calm through Christmas

NEXT Weather: Cool but calm through Christmas

NEXT Weather: Cool but calm through Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After winter kicked off near normal temperature-wise, Friday is a little cooler.

CBS News Philadelphia

Expect a high temperature around 40 degrees in Philadelphia. A light wind will make it feel a few degrees cooler.

There are some clouds in the area, mostly in southern Delaware, as a high pressure system to the north is bringing us cold air.

CBS News Philadelphia

Over the weekend, temperatures warm up with highs closer to 50 degrees.

Saturday starts off clear but then clouds and warmth arrive ahead of a weak system that will introduce a chance of light showers to the area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

By late in the day on Christmas Eve we should see sunshine return.

No, it's not going to snow on Christmas Day 2023

We're expecting a dry and mild Christmas on Dec. 25, 2023 in the Philadelphia region and surrounding parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. High temperatures by Christmas Day will be in the low-middle 50s under partly sunny skies.

No chance of snow or a white Christmas coming up - the high is forecasted to be 52 degrees with a low of 39 - too warm for snow to form.

But you could always listen to the song, or maybe hit the ski slopes, where some artificial snow can be found.

Want some snow but not hitting the slopes? If you're a gamer and have a PC or you're getting one for Christmas, you could try Steep on Steam, currently 85% off.

Or check out a nice snowy holiday movie or show on Paramount+ - maybe Frosty Returns?

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: High 40. partly sunny and cooler

Saturday: High of 47, low of 31, night showers

Sunday, Christmas Eve: High of 50, low of 37, cloudy

Monday, Christmas Day: High of 53, low of 39, sun and clouds

Tuesday, Kwanza: High of 54, low of 40, showers return

Wednesday: High of 56, low of 49, rain likely

Thursday: High of 50, Low 45. Chance of showers

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.