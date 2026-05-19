Voter turnout appears to be down in Philadelphia for 2026 Pennsylvania primary, poll workers say

Voters across the Philadelphia region are making their voices heard at the ballot box in the 2026 Pennsylvania primary.

On Tuesday afternoon at 16th and Master streets in North Philadelphia, poll workers at the National Temple Baptist Church wait for the rush.

"We've seen a nice little crowd coming in before work, but we'll see a mass of people after work," Robert Ramos said.

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Temple University students Hassanah Fowlkes and Amira Haynesworth are working the polls during the primary.

"It's not too slow, we have a crowd here and there," Haynesworth said.

Brenda Ognoro has greeted voters for the last 25 years.

"I enjoy being with the people, talking to them, and finding out what their concerns are," Ognoro said.

Some voters' concerns were inflation, gas prices, and the pros and cons of the war in Iran.

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At the Taggart School in South Philadelphia, there wasn't much of a turnout.

Committeeman Dan Dan McLlion thinks the numbers may not break double digits.

"Ten percent, maybe a little less and that's slow," he said.

Despite the numbers, those in South Philly think there is a lot at stake in every election.

"Many issues play a role in this, but it comes down to getting out and doing what you gotta do," a man said.