What Philadelphia voters should know about ballot questions in today's Pennsylvania primary

Philadelphians will cast their votes today in the 2026 Pennsylvania primary in several races, including two ballot questions for city residents.

The two questions would amend the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter, which is like the city's constitution. The charter can be amended when Philadelphia City Council sends proposed changes to voters in the form of ballot questions.

Here's what to know about the two Philadelphia ballot questions.

Ballot Question 1

Philadelphia Ballot Question 1: Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of the Philadelphia Retirement Savings Board to oversee a defined contribution retirement program for the benefit of eligible private-sector workers, and to authorize City Council to determine the composition, powers and duties of the board?

Ballot statement: A "yes" vote means you approve the creation of the Philadelphia Retirement Savings Board as an independent board within the City's government.

The Board would oversee creation and administration of a retirement program for certain eligible workers whose employers do not offer them a retirement plan. Contributions to the plan would only come from the participating workers. Details of the retirement program may be established by ordinance

What to know about Ballot Question 1: The Committee of Seventy, a Philadelphia nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, says City Councilmember Mike Driscoll introduced the measure on behalf of City Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

A yes would vote would create and a new nine-member body authorized to oversee "PhillySaves," which is a city-facilitated, automatic Individual Retirement Account program for private sector workers without plans through their employment. According to Committee of Seventy, the plans are similar to 401K programs, except they would be run by a state or local government.

Participation would be mandatory but free for city businesses that don't already have a retirement benefit, that have at least one full-time or part-time employee, and that have been operating in Philly for two or more years, according to Pew. Employers wouldn't be expected to contribute to the plan.

Pew says the cost to administer the program is expected to be $500,000, with a one-year appropriation of $1 million to set it up. Seventeen states administer similar programs, but Pennsylvania doesn't.

The Committee of Seventy says New York City and Seattle both established programs, but later folded them into state-run plans.

The Committee of Seventy doesn't endorse or oppose the measure.

Ballot Question 2

Philadelphia Ballot Question 2: Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of the Office of the Youth Ombudsperson to improve the safety and quality of services for youth placed in juvenile justice, child welfare, and behavioral health residential care facilities, and to authorize City Council to determine additional powers and duties of the Youth Ombudsperson as needed to carry out this mission?

Ballot statement: The City's Home Rule Charter sets up the framework of City government. It is the City's constitution.

The Office of the Youth Ombudsperson monitors the safety and quality of services for youth in residential placements. It was created by the Mayor in 2022, but is not part of the formal City Charter framework and is not a permanent office.

If you vote "yes" on this ballot question, that means you approve including the Office of the Youth Ombudsperson in the City's Charter and making it permanent. It also means you approve allowing Council to give the office additional powers and duties by ordinance.

What to know about Ballot Question 2: The second ballot question was introduced by City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. It would make the Office of the Youth Ombudsperson a permanent part of Philadelphia's city government and would also give City Council the power to expand what the office can do.

The Office of the Youth Ombudsperson was established under former Mayor Jim Kenney to be an "independent voice for young people who are living in group homes, youth facilities, or other residential placements," according to The Committee of Seventy.

The Office of the Youth Ombudsperson works to make sure the young people are safe and well cared for, and keeps an eye on child welfare programs, juvenile justice facilities and behavioral health replacements in Philly. It also makes recommendations to improve services for kids in those settings.

The Committee of Seventy says the Office of the Youth Ombudsperson has "already done important work to protect some of the city's most vulnerable young people."

The committee highlighted a report by the Office of the Youth Ombudsperson stating that staff at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center had used isolation practices in ways that violated state law.

The office runs on a budget of about $1 million per year, and that amount isn't expected to change if the measure passes.

The nonprofit Committee of Seventy supports the ballot question and believes the office should be made permanent.