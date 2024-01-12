Philadelphia weather: Heavy rain, flood advisories on Friday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another winter storm heading our way Friday night will drop heavy rain and bring potentially damaging winds to the Philadelphia region already battered by a heavy storm on Tuesday.

And then this coming Tuesday, we're looking at the first shovelable snow in over two years in Philadelphia. Stay with us as the forecast becomes clearer for that storm.

Here's what you need to know about the heavy rain coming Friday night:

Around 8 p.m. we'll see rain blanketing most of the region with bands of heavier precipitation popping up around 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

The storm is pretty much gone from our region by about 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. Saturday.

While this storm is not as heavy as Tuesday's, the rain it brings will fall on already saturated ground and swollen streams and creeks.

There are flood watches in place all over the region for this storm, those expire at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Check out this tool from the National Water Prediction Service to see what bodies of water near you may experience flooding. Spots marked in red are "moderate" flooding. Minor flooding is expected in other locations.

The tool shows the Delaware River could crest above flood stage Wednesday afternoon after all this rain.

We could also see minor flooding on the Brandywine Creek and Neshaminy Creek, the Schuylkill River at Norristown and the Maurice River near the Delaware Bay in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

While some flood waters have receded from earlier in the week and the region has had Thursday and Friday to dry out, several low-lying areas are still cleaning up. The additional rain could exacerbate the existing flooding and lead to new flooding.

Wind advisories are also in place for this storm., expiring at 5 a.m. Saturday.

If you have errands to run or fun activities planned, get them done today - Friday is clear during the day. The high temperature is 47 degrees.

Stay with the CBS News Philadelphia NEXT Weather team for the latest on Friday and Tuesday's storms.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert Day. High 47

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert Day. High 54, Low 45

Sunday: Much colder. High 40, Low 31

Monday: Sunny, much colder. High 32, Low 22

Tuesday: Possible snow? High 33, Low 27

Wednesday: Bitter cold. High 25, Low 19

Thursday: Very cold. High 35, Low 19