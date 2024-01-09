Schuylkill River, Neshaminy Creek flood risk: NJ, Pa. bodies of water near flood stage after storm

Residents near Pa. and NJ creeks, streams urged to prepare for possible flooding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Schuylkill and Delaware rivers and the Neshaminy, Perkiomen and Rancocas creeks are among the bodies of water in our area forecasted near or above flood stage for Wednesday, as our region gets ready for a storm bringing heavy rain.

Check out this tool from the National Water Prediction Service to see where in your area there could be flooding. Spots marked in red are "moderate" flooding. Minor flooding is expected in other locations.

Note that the flooding would happen Wednesday, well after the rain we're expecting in this storm Tuesday afternoon and evening. The runoff drains into these bodies of water which can only handle so much.

The Schuylkill River is forecasted to crest around 11 and a half feet near Boathouse Row on Wednesday, around 1 p.m. This could produce moderate flooding on Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive.

The Schuylkill River is forecasted to reach 11.5 feet on Wednesday afternoon - meaning flooding on Martin Luther King Drive is possible. Main Street in Manayunk could flood if the river reaches 12 feet. CBS News Philadelphia

Main Street in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood could flood if the river reaches 12 feet. Luckily, that is above the current forecast which again is 11.5 feet.

Still, if you park your car on the street, it might be safer to find a spot on the hills just in case.

The Delaware River is also forecasted for moderate flooding.

Coastal flood warning, coastal flood advisory in Pa., NJ, Del.

Coastal flood warnings are in effect for the following counties:

Bucks, Delaware, Philadelphia in Pennsylvania;

New Castle County in Delaware;

The river and Delaware Bay-facing areas in Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Ocean Salem counties in New Jersey

Coastal flood advisories are in effect in these counties:

Kent County in Delaware;

Cape May County and the ocean side of Burlington County in New Jersey.

Neshaminy, Rancocas, Perkiomen creeks could reach flood stage

Outside the city, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned residents near the Rancocas Creek in New Jersey and Neshaminy Creek in Pennsylvania that the bodies of water could reach flood stage Wednesday.

"Definitely some roadway impacts, could be impacting some homes, in some cases it might be basement flooding or something like that," Robert Shedd of NOAA told CBS News Philadelphia.

The Neshaminy Creek may reach as high as 12 and a half feet, according to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, a National Weather Service tool. The creek's flood stage is at nine feet.

The Perkiomen Creek is expected to crest at 13 feet on Wednesday, which would be considered moderate flooding and two feet above the flood stage of 11 feet.

River and stream levels are higher than normal because this has been a wet month.