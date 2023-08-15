Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Museum of Art steps feature "Blue Beetle" superhero

Philadelphia Museum of Art steps feature new installation of D.C. superhero "Blue Beetle"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You may want to make a stop by the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The local landmark has a cool new installation to celebrate the release of a new film!

D.C. Comics superhero "Blue Beetle"  is now gracing the famous steps!

Philly-based organization "The Block Gives Back" was recognized with the "Blue Beetle Super Hero Award" for its work within the community.

"Blue Beetle" hits theaters on Friday!

August 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

