Philadelphia Museum of Art steps feature "Blue Beetle" superhero

Philadelphia Museum of Art steps feature new installation of D.C. superhero "Blue Beetle"

Philadelphia Museum of Art steps feature new installation of D.C. superhero "Blue Beetle"

Philadelphia Museum of Art steps feature new installation of D.C. superhero "Blue Beetle"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You may want to make a stop by the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The local landmark has a cool new installation to celebrate the release of a new film!

D.C. Comics superhero "Blue Beetle" is now gracing the famous steps!

Philly-based organization "The Block Gives Back" was recognized with the "Blue Beetle Super Hero Award" for its work within the community.

"Blue Beetle" hits theaters on Friday!