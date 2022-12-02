Mom pleads for help for son accused of firebombing near Temple

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia mother is speaking out after her son was arrested for arson. She's also pleading to get him help.

Kyle Halls, 35, was arrested Thursday for firebombing the home of several Temple students last month.

"I just recall waking up at 3 a.m. hearing a loud boom and then looking out the window to see the house on fire," Krystal Wyatt said.

Neighbors recalled being jolted awake early on Nov. 15. That's when federal authorities say Kyle Halls firebombed a house on Cleveland Street in North Philadelphia just blocks from the campus of Temple University.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

"It was terrifying. I've met the gentleman that lives there," Wyatt said. He's a very nice guy so when I saw the house on fire I first thought I hope nobody is inside and I hope nobody got hurt."

Four people were inside the home at the time. No one was injured.

"I apologize. My son is not well. But I'm just glad they are alright," Valerie Piner said.

Valerie Piner is Halls' mother. She says her son has a history of mental health issues.

"I deal with him at arm's length because he's my son. I still love him but he chooses the opposite and with the mental health and talking to himself, hearing voices and things of that nature, it's hard to deal with," Piner said.

Police haven't said anything about a motive but Halls has also been linked to other vandalism in the area.

In the court documents, Halls is seen in surveillance photos in a 7-Eleven on North Broad Street. They were taken a few days before the arson.

Prosecutors say after leaving the store he broke several car windows in the neighborhood. Charges in that case are pending.

The situation has Piner pleading for help for her son.

"Even though he might be facing some charges. I would rather see him getting help for his mental stability rather than be incarcerated," Piner said.

Halls is due in federal court on Monday. He was supposed to have a hearing Friday, but his case wasn't processed yet.