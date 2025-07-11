Bees, Butterflies and Blooms: A Pollinator Paradise is taking over Philadelphia's Morris Arboretum

What's new at Morris Arboretum & Gardens in Chestnut Hill this summer

It's an oasis within Philadelphia city limits – Morris Arboretum and Gardens. This summer, "Bees, Butterflies and Blooms: A Pollinator Paradise" is taking over.

"It's a really great summer to visit here at the Morris!" said Stephanie Bruneau, the assistant director of adult education, with a smile. "We are focusing on a different pollinator each month."

During July, the pollinator of choice: moths.

"We have interpretive signs throughout the garden, and we have really great programs for all ages, from one to 101," Bruneau said.

At the Garden Railway, 19 train tracks carry mini locomotives through a winding trail filled with hills, tunnels and bridges.

"Everybody's a kid in the Garden Railway, right? Whether you're of like, 10 or 110, it's fun to run around and see the trains," Vince Marrocco, director of horticulture, said.

During this time of year, there are also world pollinators within the landscape.

"This little orchid bee is the bee that pollinates the vanilla bean, and its eyes are actually made out of real honeycomb," Marrocco explained.

If you fly over to the Hummingbird Hut, you're in for a sweet-sounding treat.

"As hummingbirds migrate up from Mexico, across the Gulf of Mexico, and they find this, they're going to start coming to this all summer long," said Bryan Thompson-Nowak, the director of education.

The little house in the middle of the expansive gardens is covered in tropical plants. Inside, there are activities teaching about the tiny but mighty pollinators.

"This is us, to kind of raise awareness of hummingbirds and all pollinators that you can really attract pollinators to your home garden," Thompson-Nowak said.

While there are events and courses throughout the summer, including Pollinator Fridays, the Morris also offers daily tours.