Philadelphia mayor's race 2023: who's running, candidate bios

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who's running for Philadelphia mayor? It's a crowded race right now that includes many former City Council members who resigned to run.

Philadelphia is a heavily Democratic city and the general election is widely viewed as not competitive as the Democratic nominee has won every race since the 1950s

Candidates who served on Philadelphia City Council

Allan Domb

Domb, who made his name in real estate, resigned from City Council in August. In November, Domb announced his run for mayor.

He said he wanted to run for mayor after constituents told him they did not feel safe in the city.

Here is part of a statement Domb gave after resigning from Council:

"Philadelphia is the poorest big city in the country. We are staring down the highest murder rate in our history. Too many people don't feel safe in their homes, their cars, on our transit systems and streets. Too many residents and businesses lack the basic opportunities necessary to thrive in our communities. But while the challenges we face are great, so too is the opportunity we have to be the city our people deserve."

Derek Green

Green was an at-large councilmember since 2015. He was previously an assistant district attorney in the city and a federal prosecutor in Delaware. For more than a decade, he was special counsel for former councilmember Marian Tasco.

In his campaign announcement, he said citizens need to "expect more" from the city and "deserve better."

Helen Gym

Councilwoman Helen Gym talks to reporters during a press conference at an early voting satellite location at the Anne B. Day elementary school, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. Michael Perez / AP

Former City Councilmember Helen Gym joined the race for Philadelphia mayor in late November. Gym stepped down from Philadelphia City Council where she served six years as an at-large council member.

In her announcement, Gym said on her first day, she would declare a state of emergency and focus all city departments on community safety.

Cherelle Parker

Parker, a former councilmember and state representative, said she will crack down on drug sales in Kensington.

In a Twitter thread after a forum on gun violence, Parker said she is opposed to a proposed safe injection site, wants to update the police department's forensics capabilities and increase the number of body-worn cameras in the department.

Maria Quiñones Sánchez

Philadelphia 7th District City Councilwoman Maria QuiÃ±ones-SÃ¡nchez attends a hearing at City Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, April 8, 2019. Matt Rourke / AP

Quiñones Sánchez was in Council representing the 7th District, which includes the Kensington neighborhood.

After working in former Councilmember Angel Ortiz's office, she led the educational organization Aspira. During her tenure, Aspira opened the city's first bilingual charter school, Eugenia Maria de Hostos in Olney.

She came to the U.S. from Puerto Rico when she was 6 months old.

According to her campaign website, Quiñones Sánchez has a public safety plan that includes better-lit city streets and crackdowns on illegal garbage dumping. She pledges to include a civilian chief financial officer and "increase fiscal accountability."

Candidates who have not served on City Council

Warren Bloom

www.votebloom4mayor.org

Bloom, a lifelong resident of the city, said he ran for mayor after consulting with his pastor, family, friends and neighbors.

On his campaign website, he says he's running for stronger public schools and better wages.

Amen Brown

State Rep. Amen Brown announced his mayoral campaign in December 2022.

Brown has been vocal about public safety and security. In June, after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Brown called for increased funding for security cameras and door upgrades at Philadelphia schools.

He has also been outspoken about illegal ATVs and dirtbikes, calling for a state law that would allow police to immediately destroy seized vehicles instead of sending them to auction.

Jeff Brown

Brown, who owns several Shop Rite stores in the area, announced his campaign in November.

He has no government experience but said he's running to help improve the city and make it safer.

He has received an endorsement from Transport Workers Union Local 234. The union with 5,300 members is the largest representing SEPTA workers.

"Jeff has a vision for helping to make Philadelphia safe, and prosperous by supporting unions and small businesses, while ensuring the city is providing the quality services Philadelphians need and deserve," the union said in a news release. "While many others are running for mayor, Jeff is the one we trust to bring about needed change."

Jimmy DeLeon

A list of candidates for Philadelphia mayor current as of Dec. 17, 2022. Listed and pictured are Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones-Sanchez, Derek Green, Allan Domb, Rebecca Rhynhart, Jeff Brown, Jimmy DeLeon, Helen Gym and Amen Brown. CBS Philadelphia

Former Philadelphia municipal court judge Jimmy DeLeon officially announced his campaign in late November. He spent 34 years as a judge before retiring in 2021.

DeLeon's campaign website says he wants "to bring about positive change in the city."

Rebecca Rhynhart

Rebecca Rhynhart launched her campaign for Philadelphia mayor in late October. On that same day, she also resigned from her position as Philadelphia City Controller.

Rhynhart emphasized the urgency of addressing the city's gun violence crisis in her campaign launch.

She later got an endorsement from former Philadelphia mayor John Street.