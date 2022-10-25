Philly City Controller Rhynhart resigns, will run for mayor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A few hours after announcing her resignation as Philadelphia City Controller, Rebecca Rhynhart is ready for her next journey. Rhynhart launched her campaign for Philadelphia Mayor on Tuesday morning during a press conference at Nichols Park in West Philadelphia.

Surrounded by her family and community leaders, she discussed her experience and the urgency of addressing the city's gun violence crisis and other issues.

I love this city. I've spent nearly fifteen years working for the residents of our city – a decade with two different mayors and another five as the independently elected city controller," said Rhynhart. "I've put forth thoughtful solutions to fix our city's problems, so that our government works the way it should; but as Controller, that is where the power of my office ends. As Mayor, I can make these changes happen. As Mayor, I can turn audits into action, proposals into policy, and recommendations into results that make life better for Philadelphians.

Rhynhart resigned as Philadelphia's City Controller via letter to Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday morning, effective immediately.

She was first elected as city controller in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021.

Last week, Rhynhart's office released a report criticizing the Philadelphia Police Department for how it allocates its officers and resources, calling some of its systems redundant, inefficient and outdated.

The report took eight months to complete and it's more than 70 pages in length and did not exceed its $300,000 budget. It zeroes in on staffing, retention and alleged disparities with 911 call times.

Rhynhart says it was a "very difficult decision" but the city "needs strong leadership."

After close to a decade of public service working for two different mayors, I decided to run for City Controller six years ago because I wanted to be an independent voice for the people and have a bigger impact on the city I love. I am incredibly proud of my time as City Controller and what the office has achieved: Auditing every department every year and highlighting the need for better internal controls; conducting performance audits of departments that haven't been reviewed in years, like the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services, the Philadelphia Parking Authority and the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office; investigating complex issues, such as the police department's response to the civil unrest of 2020 and the procurement process for the city's new voting machines; and expanding the scope of the office to analyze critical issues facing the city, like gun violence and equity in service delivery. But my power as City Controller is limited. I can identify problems with how government is operating and make recommendations to improve those operations. As Controller, I cannot force the administration to implement recommendations that will move our city forward. This has been a very difficult decision, but I believe our city needs strong leadership. It is with this in mind that I announce my resignation. While I will no longer be City Controller, I want the people of Philadelphia to know that I remain committed to doing the work of the people every day.

Prior to being elected as City Controller worked for the City of Philadelphia for nearly 10 years, holding positions of chief administrative officer, budget director, and city treasurer.

The mayor will designate an existing deputy in the Controller's Office to serve as the acting city controller.