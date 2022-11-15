Philly Councilmember Allan Domb announces run for mayor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Real estate magnate and former Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb has announced he's running for mayor. The Democrat joins a crowded and growing field in next year's race to replace mayor Jim Kenney.

Domb says he was moved to run for mayor after hearing from constituents who say they do not feel safe.

I’m running for mayor because our city needs change. We need a mayor who’ll get to work solving problems and bringing people together. It’s time to make our city safer, stronger and more equitable. Please watch my announcement video and share it with your friends. pic.twitter.com/rX4aBUky1X — Allan Domb (@VoteDomb) November 15, 2022

He announced his resignation as councilmember back in August.