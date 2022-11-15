Philly Councilmember Allan Domb announces run for mayor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Real estate magnate and former Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb has announced he's running for mayor. The Democrat joins a crowded and growing field in next year's race to replace mayor Jim Kenney.
Domb says he was moved to run for mayor after hearing from constituents who say they do not feel safe.
He announced his resignation as councilmember back in August.
