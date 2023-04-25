Infrastructure of Philadelphia schools key topic during education mayoral forum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nearly half a dozen Philadelphia public schools have been forced to close recently because of asbestos.

On Monday night, the candidates running for mayor talked about the problem that's weighing heavily on the minds of parents.

They say students should have a safe learning environment to ensure a high quality education.

Six mayoral candidates dug deeper into education with the city's primary next month.

The Philadelphia School District's infrastructure was a key topic as they took the stage at the Community College of Philadelphia.

"It is unconscionable in this day and age that we have schools where young people are going without air conditioning, in toxic school systems where poison, lead, asbestos and mold," Democratic candidate Helen Gym said.

"The quality of our school buildings is well known to be not acceptable, completely unacceptable. The lead, the asbestos and the buildings haven't been kept up over time," Democratic candidate Rebecca Rhynhart said.

"The buildings have to be brought up to standard. In other words, they have to be buildings that are suitable, provide the right atmosphere, the right resources and especially the correct technology," Republican candidate David Oh said.

Most recently, roughly 500 students at the C.W. Henry School in West Mt. Airy shifted to virtual learning after damaged asbestos was found during a routine inspection. It's the fifth district school to be shut down in two months. One has reopened.

The candidates say they want a more modern learning experience – out with the old and in with the new.

"I think we have to look at the older schools. Some of them should be shut down and closed and we should look for new opportunities with new schools," Democratic candidate Allan Domb said.

"We have to decide: Where do we want to be with our buildings and how do we get there? I would imagine that there has to be a lot of changes. Maybe buildings that need to be knocked down," Democratic candidate Jeff Brown said.

"It's everybody coming together to figure out how can we add value to Philadelphia? Fully develop it -- a 21st century modern education system that all of our child regardless of race, zip code or socio-economic status that they can access," Democratic candidate Cherelle Parker said.

Safety in and outside schools also was a main topic of discussion among the candidates as the city battles gun violence.