How much snow did Philadelphia get this weekend? Here are the snow totals so far.
Another snowstorm hit Philadelphia and the surrounding counties on Sunday, just in time for the second half of the Eagles playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.
Playing in the snow "wasn't fun at all," Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith said after the game. "You can't stop, a lot of sliding going on," he said.
The snow made for slippery conditions on the roads as well, especially as colder temperatures moved in.
So, how much snow fell on Sunday?
Here are the snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 10:30 p.m. Jan. 19:
How much snow fell in Philadelphia?
Two inches of snow were recorded at Philadelphia International Airport, while 3.5 inches was reported in Manayunk.
How much snow fell in Pennsylvania?
Wernersville, Berks County: 7.3 inches
East Rockhill Township, Bucks County: 5.2 inches
Berwyn, Chester County: 6.3 inches
Drexel Hill, Delaware County: 4 inches
Allentown, Lehigh County: 5.5 inches
Norristown, Montgomery County: 5.7 inches
Nazareth, Northampton County: 7 inches
How much snow fell in New Jersey?
Atlantic City International Airport: 0.3 inch
Westampton Township, Burlington County: 3.1 inches
Cherry Hill, Camden County: 3 inches
Mantua, Gloucester County: 3 inches
Trenton-Mercer Airport: 2.2 inches
Salem, Salem County: 1.6 inches
How much snow fell in Delaware?
Hockessin, New Castle County: 3 inches
Smyrna, Kent County: 1.2 inches