How much snow did Philadelphia get this weekend? Here are the snow totals so far.

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

Another snowstorm hit Philadelphia and the surrounding counties on Sunday, just in time for the second half of the Eagles playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. 

Playing in the snow "wasn't fun at all," Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith said after the game. "You can't stop, a lot of sliding going on," he said. 

The snow made for slippery conditions on the roads as well, especially as colder temperatures moved in. 

So, how much snow fell on Sunday? 

Here are the snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 10:30 p.m. Jan. 19:

How much snow fell in Philadelphia?

Two inches of snow were recorded at Philadelphia International Airport, while 3.5 inches was reported in Manayunk.

How much snow fell in Pennsylvania?

Wernersville, Berks County: 7.3 inches

East Rockhill Township, Bucks County: 5.2 inches

Berwyn, Chester County: 6.3 inches

Drexel Hill, Delaware County: 4 inches

Allentown, Lehigh County: 5.5 inches

Norristown, Montgomery County: 5.7 inches

Nazareth, Northampton County: 7 inches

How much snow fell in New Jersey?

Atlantic City International Airport: 0.3 inch

Westampton Township, Burlington County: 3.1 inches

Cherry Hill, Camden County: 3 inches

Mantua, Gloucester County: 3 inches

Trenton-Mercer Airport: 2.2 inches

Salem, Salem County: 1.6 inches

How much snow fell in Delaware?

Hockessin, New Castle County: 3 inches

Smyrna, Kent County: 1.2 inches 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

