PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Even dogs are getting into the Philadelphia Eagles spirit ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

CBS News Philadelphia received this video from Kristi Lowe of her dog howling along as she sings the Eagles' fight song, "Fly Eagles Fly."

We're just as excited as they are!