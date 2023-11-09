Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker to hire new police commissioner before Thanksgiving

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker announces her first hire will be a police commissioner by Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new police commissioner will be the first hire for Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker. Parker said Thursday that a formal decision on the city's new top cop will come before Thanksgiving.

Parker said she's looking at both local and national candidates, someone who she said must have "chemistry and credentials." She added the next police commissioner will need to have the trust of both herself and the police department.

"I talked about someone not needing a GPS to make it to 52nd and Market if that's where they need to go," Parker said.

Parker was asked if she is considering interim police commissioner John Stanford. She did not mention his name, but she said her choice would be in line with her vision for the city.

Parker made the announcement during a news conference revealing her transition plan and the team that will help her transition into Philadelphia's highest office. She stressed her priority is to build a diverse and inclusive administration for one Philadelphia.

Parker and others pointed to a website her team is using for recruitment, where anyone who wants to be part of her vision for the city can submit a résumé.

Parker, a former Democratic City Council member and state representative, won the mayoral election Tuesday, defeating former council colleague David Oh, a Republican. Results from AP showed Parker had over 75% of the vote with 98% of the ballots counted as of Friday morning.

In her victory speech, Parker repeated her campaign promise to make Philadelphia the "safest, cleanest, greenest" big city in the U.S.

Parker also pledged a return to law and order with stricter prosecution of crimes. Public safety is her number one priority.

The people she picks for leadership roles will no doubt help shape her early days in office.

Parker told her crowd of supporters on election night that she plans to work closely with a number of different groups. From the private sector to City Council, the state government, even the White House.

Parker campaigned as a tough-on-crime candidate.

Parker said she's looking for a leader who isn't afraid to make tough decisions.

Community members told CBS News Philadelphia they are hopeful the commissioner will be someone with roots in the city.

Parker has detailed the type of person she'd like to take over as top cop, but she has not indicated who that might be.