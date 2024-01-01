Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker to be sworn in as Philadelphia's 100th mayor

What are Philadelphians expecting from Cherelle Parker's administration?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cherelle Parker will be publicly sworn in as Philadelphia's 100th mayor Tuesday morning during an inauguration ceremony at The Met in North Philly. Parker will be the city's first woman and Black woman to lead the city.

Parker, along with city council members, city commissioners, sheriff, register of wills and judiciary, will take the oath of office as part of a regular Philadelphia City Council session beginning at 10 a.m.

Parker defeated Republican David Oh, her former colleague on city council, in November's general election. She captured the Democratic nomination by beating former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and former city councilmembers Helen Gym and Allan Domb, among others, in a field in last May's primary.

Who's being inaugurated Tuesday?

Parker isn't the only person being installed into office on Tuesday. Here's a list of everyone who will be part of the swearing-in ceremony at The Met Philadelphia.

Philadelphia City Council

Council President Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District)

Councilmember Mark Squilla (1st District)

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District)

Councilmember Curtis Jones, Jr. (4th District)

Councilmember-elect Jeffery "Jay" Young, Jr. (5th District)

Councilmember Mike Driscoll (6th District)

Councilmember Quetcy M. Lozada (7th District)

Councilmember Cindy Bass (8th District),

Councilmember Anthony Phillips (9th District),

Councilmember Brian J. O'Neill (10th District),

Councilmember-elect Nina Ahmad

Councilmember Kendra Brooks

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson

Councilmember Jim Harrity

Councilmember-elect Rue Landau

Councilmember-elect Nicolas O'Rourke

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas

City commissioners

Commissioner Lisa Deeley

Commissioner Omar Sabir

Commissioner Seth Bluestein

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, City Controller Christy Brady, Register of Wills-elect John Sabatina as well as members of the Judiciary for the Court of Common Pleas and Philadelphia Municipal Court.

Who's in Parker's administration?

Since the Nov. 7 general election, Parker has been working on putting together her administration. Before Thanksgiving, Parker named Kevin Bethel as Philadelphia's next police commissioner, and last week, she appointed Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel as the city's managing director. Parker also named Adam Geer as the city's first-ever chief public safety director last week.

Craig Murphy, 1st deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Fire Department, will serve as acting fire commissioner while Parker searches for a full-time replacement for Thiel.

Tiffany W. Thurman was selected as Parker's chief of staff, with Chris Dailey serving as her deputy chief of staff.

Sinceré Harris will be Parker's chief deputy mayor of intergovernmental affairs, sustainability and engagement. Brenda Rios was chosen as the associate deputy mayor of intergovernmental and legislative affairs, sustainability and engagement.

Aren Platt will be chief deputy mayor of planning and strategic initiatives. Jessie D. Lawrence will serve as Pratt's associate deputy mayor of planning and strategic initiatives.

Alba Martinez will be the commerce director and Renee Garcia will be city solicitor in her administration.

Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams was picked to lead the Office of Clean & Green Initiatives.

Parker named Joe Grace as her communications director.