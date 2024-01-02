Kevin Bethel sworn in as new Philadelphia police commissioner by Mayor Cherelle Parker

"I vow to listen, to understand and to act" Kevin Bethel sworn in as new Philly police commissioner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Immediately after being sworn in as the city's 100th mayor, Cherelle Parker administered the oath and swore in the city's new police commissioner.

Kevin Bethel is now at the helm at a time when many people say they want to feel safer in the city.

Bethel said he chose to be sworn in at Russell Conwell Middle School to show his commitment to the Kensington community and the danger children face going to and from school.

The new police commissioner said he promises to restore hope and safety to the streets.

With his wife holding the Bible and surrounded by his three daughters, Bethel was sworn in and officially became Philly's newest police commissioner.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel hugs his family after being sworn in Tuesday afternoon by Mayor Cherelle Parker. CBS News Philadelphia

"Our strategy will be three-fold: prevention, intervention, and enforcement. Let that sit for a minute," Bethel said.

Bethel was Mayor Parker's first major personnel announcement and said she viewed him as a public safety expert with experience and knowledge about policing in Philadelphia.

"This commissioner, Kevin Bethel, has the support of his mayor 1000%," Parker said at the swearing in. "I know he is going to do what is right."

Bethel grew up in Southwest Philly and spent 29 years with the Philadelphia Police Department before retiring in 2016. Most recently he served as Chief of School Safety for the Philadelphia School District.

"To each of you, the 1.6 million citizens across the city who are the heart and soul of our city, I vow to listen, to understand and to act," he said.

Bethel takes the helm at a challenging time.

Data shows there were at least 409 homicides in Philadelphia in 2023, a drop of over 20% from 2022. However, it was also the fourth straight year with more than 400 killings.

Data also shows the number of stolen cars skyrocketed by 70% over last year and carjackings dropped by 36% in 2023 after a large increase from the year before.

To Bethel, today marks a new chapter.

"Our approach to restoring peace and safety in our streets will be rooted in respect, rooted in integrity and a deep commitment to justice," he said.

Mayor Parker said within her first 100 days she will increase the number of officers on the streets with more of a focus on community policing.

Kevin Bethel has officially been sworn in as Philadelphia’s new police commissioner. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/0ll7AxTVFy — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) January 2, 2024