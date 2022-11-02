Watch CBS News
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson acquitted in bribery trial

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A jury acquitted Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson on Wednesday in his federal bribery trial. Johnson was accused of selling his office to two nonprofit executives through a no-show job with minimal work for his wife.

The verdict comes after four days of deliberations.

Earlier Wednesday, the judge replaced a juror with an alternate.

No explanation was given to those in the courtroom for the move.

Johnson spoke to reporters shortly after the verdict.

"I want to most importantly thank all of my supporters and my constituents for their prayers and their e-mails and them showing up to court and believing in us," Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to getting back to addressing the issue of gun violence in Philadelphia and most importantly, representing my constituents."

Johnson had faced a retrial after a previous jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 4:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

