Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to sign three executive orders following inauguration

After her official swearing in, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will sign three executive orders related to her first term priorities, including declaring a public safety emergency for the city, making local government more visible and responsive, and removing college degree requirements as a prerequisite for city employment. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/cherelle-parker-philadelphia-mayor-inauguration/
