Famous Philly streetwear business looks to rebuild after being looted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are several business owners in the city's northeast section left trying to pick up the pieces -- quite literally -- following the chaos that took over city streets Tuesday night.

Art History 101, in Mayfair, is one of those stores that is now boarded up after a rock was thrown through the glass door to break in and steal merchandise.

Glass was still scattered all around the sidewalk when crews were at the storefront Wednesday morning.

Art History 101 is perhaps the most recognizable streetwear brand in Philadelphia. The store owner Jay Pross said his clothing line is authentic and it's an Eagles favorite.

ALSO SEE: Nick Sirianni and ex-Eagles love this Philly-made streetwear

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni, former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook, as well as wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, have been seen out and about wearing Pross' line.

Former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook (center) wearing Art History 101 apparel. Store owner Jay Pross is at left.

Art History 101 has been around for over a decade, dressing hip-hop artists, like Soulja Boy. A-list comedian and West Philly native Kevin Hart has also been seen rocking the street style.

Soulja Boy styled up in Art History 101

At Cottman and the Boulevard Tuesday night, CBS Philadelphia cameras captured the aftermath of looting at stores, like JD, where you could see mannequins on the floor, empty shoe boxes scattered across the sidewalk and broken glass.

Over in Mayfair, Pross said a rock was used to break through the glass on his front door, adding that surveillance video showed about 10 people going in and out of the store with handfuls of merchandise, and even the cash register.

"I don't judge anybody and I still wish them the best even though this happened. But you will never get any positive results out of the negative mindset and the negative actions," he said.

Pross showed CBS Philadelphia inside the store, where a pile of glass covered the front entrance.

He said he can't put a price tag on just how much was taken but it was a big hit. This also comes during what he said is his busy season, with the Eagles 3 - 0 and with the Phillies clinching a playoff spot Tuesday night, sending them to the postseason for the second straight year.

Despite being among the many stores targeted in the looting, Pross said he's not going anywhere, adding that he is going to rebuild and get a new glass door.

He also said he is thankful no one was hurt, pointing out that what was taken was just materialistic and can be replaced.