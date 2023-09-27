Watch CBS News
Local News

Medical marijuana dispensary hit with stolen Kia amid Philadelphia looting incidents

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff, Fletcher Rumbaugh

/ CBS Philadelphia

Looters ram stolen Kia through front of marijuana dispensary
Looters ram stolen Kia through front of marijuana dispensary 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police said a stolen Kia was used to break down the front door of a medical marijuana dispensary in the city's Wynnefield section on Tuesday night, amid multiple incidents of looting across Philadelphia.

Police leadership said the looting was committed by groups of juveniles and was unrelated to protests after a judge dismissed all charges including a murder count against Mark Dial, the officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry in Kensington last month.

looting-at-curaleaf-philadelphia-51st-and-wynnefield.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Police were called to the Curaleaf at 51st Street and City Avenue for reports of a break-in.

Our cameras saw the door broken down, scattered broken glass and multiple damaged display cases in the store. 

It's not clear if anything was taken.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 27, 2023 / 10:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.