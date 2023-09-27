Medical marijuana dispensary hit with stolen Kia amid Philadelphia looting incidents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police said a stolen Kia was used to break down the front door of a medical marijuana dispensary in the city's Wynnefield section on Tuesday night, amid multiple incidents of looting across Philadelphia.

Police leadership said the looting was committed by groups of juveniles and was unrelated to protests after a judge dismissed all charges including a murder count against Mark Dial, the officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry in Kensington last month.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police were called to the Curaleaf at 51st Street and City Avenue for reports of a break-in.

Our cameras saw the door broken down, scattered broken glass and multiple damaged display cases in the store.

It's not clear if anything was taken.